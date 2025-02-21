Bucks' Bobby Portis Breaks Silence Following 25-Game NBA Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks announced that forward Bobby Portis would be suspended for 25 games following a failed drug test. Portis took an illegal substance that is on the banned NBA list and will now miss the majority of the regular season.
Portis addressed the situation, simply calling it an honest mistake. The veteran revealed that he mistakenly took a recently banned painkiller for an elbow injury.
“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” said Portis Jr. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”
Milwaukee will now be without one of its best bench players for a good amount of time. Portis had started to round into form and was giving the Bucks some solid contributions off the bench.
For the season, he has averaged 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Milwaukee will now need others to step up in his absence.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst also spoke on the subject.
“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”
While this is a tough blow for the Bucks, they should get him back for the postseason. Milwaukee will now go forward without his services but they will be happy to get him back on the floor for the playoffs.
