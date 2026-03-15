Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 15, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) and Indiana Pacers (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).

The Bucks are 121-97 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 75-34 in home games and 46-63 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

PACERS

G Quenton Jackson

G Kam Jones

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -7.5 (-110), Pacers +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks -285, Pacers +230

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after loss to Atlanta Hawks: "20 more attempts, you're just not going to win the game. You think about it, they shot the ball well too. I thought they got whatever they wanted on offense for the most part. I thought they were so much more the more physical team. Their guards were rebounding over our bigs. They got in the paint and played bully-ball. They blew up our dribble handoffs. Then we had 10 unforced turnovers. We broke rules a ton coming out of the corner, giving up threes. We did a lot of bad things today so we deserve to lose."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket