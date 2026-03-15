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Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

A full preview of Sunday night's showdown in Milwaukee.
Alex Toledo|
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball away from Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball away from Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

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Milwaukee BucksIndiana Pacers

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 15, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee),  93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) and Indiana Pacers (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).

The Bucks are 121-97 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 75-34 in home games and 46-63 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

PACERS

G Quenton Jackson

G Kam Jones

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -7.5 (-110), Pacers +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks -285, Pacers +230

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after loss to Atlanta Hawks: "20 more attempts, you're just not going to win the game. You think about it, they shot the ball well too. I thought they got whatever they wanted on offense for the most part. I thought they were so much more the more physical team. Their guards were rebounding over our bigs. They got in the paint and played bully-ball. They blew up our dribble handoffs. Then we had 10 unforced turnovers. We broke rules a ton coming out of the corner, giving up threes. We did a lot of bad things today so we deserve to lose."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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Alex Toledo
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