Bucks' Bobby Portis Has NSFW Response to Loss vs Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks have suddenly hit a slide. Right after making a run to an NBA Cup Championship, they have now lost two of their last four games. That isn't a massive slump, but it has the Bucks angry, especially this most recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Milwaukee lost the game 111-105 after several mistakes late in the game cost them. They had six of their 23 turnovers in the final six minutes of the game. Multiple bad plays led them to score just eight points over the same span. That's not good enough to beat any team in the NBA.
While the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo yet again, this was a game that was firmly within their grasp. One of the leaders of the team, Bobby Portis, was not pleased with how the game ended. He had some NSFW comments following the brutal loss.
"Ain’t no excuses made,” said Bucks forward Bobby Portis, who had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. “Ain’t no saying, ‘Oh, we should’ve did this or that.’ No, we just lost the f—ing game. We gotta be better. Straight up. We gotta be better as a team. We can win. We could’ve won that game tonight."
Portis knows how important it is to win games like this in the middle of the season. These games could be the difference between having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs or having to play on the road. They currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Milwaukee needs to get Antetokounmpo back healthy soon, which he should be. He is perhaps the best player in the NBA right now. Not having him out there is obviously hurting them. Still, that means that other players on the team need to step up in his absence.
Games like this are why the Bucks will likely make a move at the trade deadline. This team needs some depth help because the bench is clearly not reliable right now. It's unlikely they will make a move for a star player at the deadline, so help around the fringes is what they will look at.
As for Portis in this loss, he had 18 points while he was thrust into the starting lineup without both Antekounmpo and Damian Lillard. Getting either of those players back into the lineup is what's going to help them the most.
More Bucks news: Bucks Guard Takes Ownership For Costly Late Game Mistake vs Nets