Bucks' Bobby Portis Makes Bold Declaration for 2025-26 Season
Milwaukee Bucks sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis has issued a bold statement about the club's roster with its 2025-26 season now underway.
This summer, the 30-year-old declined his $13.4 million player option for this year in favor of a new three-season, $44 million contract which will keep him in Portland through 2027-28. He has a player option for that final year of his deal.
More news: Heat Were Preparing Blockbuster Summer Trade Offer to Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo
During a new conversation with Milwaukee legend-turned-commentator Marques Johnson and his son Kris Johnson for their "Hear District" podcast, the 6-foot-10 Arkansas product revealed that he's confident the revamped Bucks boast the league's best bench.
“I think it's 13, 14, 15 deep man," Portis said of the roster general manager Jon Horst has put together. "We've got a lot of plug-and-play guys. We've got a lot of guys that on any given night can go off."
In addition to Portis, Horst re-signed guards Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., and Ryan Rollins, and also brought back small forward Taurean Prince and thid-string center Jericho Sims. Horst also extended new starting small forward AJ Green on a four-year, $45 million deal.
Horst's biggest move was his decision to stretch and waive the remaining $112.6 million contract owed to nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who's out for the year recovering from an Achilles tendon tear. Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency.
More news: Heat Were Preparing Blockbuster Summer Trade Offer to Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo
With its extra cap space after cutting Lillard (the Bucks will still owe him $22.5 million a year through 2029-30), Milwaukee signed former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal. Horst also brought in swingman Amir Coffey and guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris.
'We've Got the Best Bench in the NBA'
"I think we’ve got the best bench in the NBA: Cole Anthony and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt, then TP [Taurean Prince] at the three, and me and Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] at the four and five," Portis opined. "Like, how you want to play it? It's going to be very much exciting basketball that we're going to be playing.”
Rollins, for the time being, will start after Porter exited Milwaukee's season opener with an ankle injury. The Bucks are set to square off against the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.