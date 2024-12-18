Bucks’ Bobby Portis Takes Epic Shot at Lakers After Winning NBA Cup
The MIlwaukee Bucks once again proved the doubters wrong when they surprisingly defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in the NBA Cup.
While the game was close in the first half, the Bucks dominated in the second, keeping the Thunder to a measly 31 points.
This is certainly an exciting moment for Milwaukee, who started the season with a 2-8 record. Now, they are sitting at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record.
While it was a hard-fought victory, fans were surprised not to see the team celebrating after the game, especially in comarison to last year's NBA Cup champions: the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. had a simple response as to why: they're not the Lakers.
“We’re not Hollywood,” Potis said, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “We have hard-working guys (who are) selfless and who give themselves up for the betterment of the team. It’s not about the points you score. It’s all about winning, being connected.
"Our group is different from their group. We’re just different in that regard of selfless guys that give themselves up. You can’t really compare the two teams — not at all."
While Portis says you can't compare the teams, there is an interesting parallel between the Bucks and the Lakers.
Los Angeles is sitting at a similar record to Milwaukee, 14-12. However, both teams took different journeys to get there.
While Milwaukee took a rough start and turned it around, it seems that Los Angeles has done the opposite. the team started the season with a 6-4 record and power forward Anthony Davis was a favorite to potentially win NBA MVP with the highest points per game average in the league.
Now, Los Angeles has won four of its last 12 games and Davis has almost dropped completely from the MVP conversation. It's an interesting turn of events for the once lauded team.
Portis went on to explain what exactly makes the Bucks stand out compared to every other team in the NBA.
“The NBA puts a big tournament in front of you, and you go win that mother f-----," Portis said. "It’s as simple as that. They put something in front of you. You set a goal. You chop wood every day. Carry water. And eventually, you get here and you get a medal around your neck. … And then you get back to work on Thursday, which is what we signed up for. It’s part of the gig.”
This statement certainly exemplifies the Bucks' work ethic, showing why they will always be a formidable opponent no matter what their record shows.
