Bucks Call Out NBA 2K Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Disrespect

The team is not happy with where his rating sits for the new game.

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks believe they will have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster for all of next season. They have been operating under that assumption all offseason.

If Antetokounmpo decides to stay with the Bucks, they feel as though they can compete for the championship next season, with how weak the Eastern Conference is.

Antetokounmpo is still one of the three best players in the world, but NBA 2K26 doesn't believe that he is one of the best dunkers in the league. It's something that the Bucks took exception to.

The Bucks respond to low Giannis Antetokounmpo driving dunk ranking

According to NBA 2K26, Antetokounmpo is not one of the ten best players when it comes to dunking the ball on a drive. The Bucks had something to say about that on social media.

Antetokounmpo is one of the scariest players in the league when he gets a full head of steam. Whether or not he dunks it or lays it in, he's very hard to stop.

The Bucks made sure to show that Antetokounmpo is a great dunker of the ball in that clip. There's a reason that he still finished in the top three in MVP voting.

Antetokounmpo isn't as worried about the rating as his team is. He's more worried about the team around him and whether or not they will be good enough to win a championship next season.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks forward to proving NBA 2K wrong

Antetokounmpo is looking to have an even better year than he did in the 2024-25 season, when he had a top-three MVP finish. He can still improve his consistency.

The Bucks need to surround him with some better players, which they tried to do this offseason. They brought Myles Turner in to be the second-best player on the team.

Turner's addition should work well next to Antetokounmpo and make the Bucks a team to watch when the playoffs roll around. He should fit very nicely next to Antetokounmpo.

This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Ryan Stano
