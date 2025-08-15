Bucks Pursued Warriors Star in Potential Blockbuster Sign-and-Trade: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly active this offseason. No move was more surprising than when they decided to sign Myles Turner away from the Pacers.
In order to do that, they used the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard, and now they don't have a point guard of the future. That wasn't the only massive move that they tried to make.
The Bucks have been sniffing around the trade market as they continue to try to improve the roster. They even tried to make a move to trade for a star on the Golden State Warriors.
The Bucks tried to land Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors
According to Brett Sigel of ClutchPoints, the Bucks threw around the idea of trying to bring in Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors.
Milwaukee likes what Kuminga offers because of his ability to score the ball and create his own shot. That's what they are missing at the wing position, and they thought they were getting that in Kyle Kuzma.
Kuminga and the Warriors continue to be at a stalemate in restricted free agency. He wants more money than what Golden State is willing to pay him, as he wants something in the $30 million per year range.
Because of that, the Warriors have been canvassing the league, looking for a sign-and-trade partner for Kuminga. They did not like what the Bucks were offering, so they have moved on.
The Bucks refused to put Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State wanted Bobby Portis in the sign-and-trade for Kuminga, and that's not something that the Bucks were willing to do. That was an easy no for them, so Milwaukee moved on.
Portis is the heart and soul of this Bucks team. He continues to be the best player that they have off the bench, and the guy fires up the crowd more than anyone else on the roster.
Milwaukee might be done making moves this offseason as training camp slowly approaches. They will likely look to wait until the trade deadline to further improve the roster.
Kuminga remains in limbo, so the Warriors will continue to look for somewhere else to trade him.
