Bucks-Celtics: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Sunday. The Bucks come into this game at just 2-7 and have lost seven of their last eight games. The Bucks recently won their second game of the season against the Utah Jazz on Thursday but fell back to their woes by losing to the New York Knicks in their next game. The Bucks scored just 94 points in that loss.
Do the Bucks have a shot at competing with the Celtics? Or will their underwhelming performances continue?
How to Watch
Celtics-Bucks will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Boston, and MSG. The game can be streamed on the Fubo TV app, NBA League Pass, and YouTube TV.
Odds
The Bucks are (+3) home underdogs to the visiting Celtics. The over/under for the game is set at 229 points.
Predictions
The last time the Bucks and Celtics faced off on Oct. 28, Boston defeated Milwaukee 119-108. The Bucks saw Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo each score at least 30 points but limited scoring contributions from the rest of the team.
On the Celtics side, Jaylen Brown was the top performer as he posted 30 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Payton Pritchard stepped up for Boston as well, adding 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists. The Bucks did limit star Jayson Tatum, who scored 15 points, his lowest output of the season. Tatum has scored at least 25 points in every other game this season.
Since the game, Tatum has been one of the hottest players in the NBA. He has scored at least 28 points in all games after the matchup against the Bucks. Will Milwaukee be able to limit him again?
Regardless, look for the Celtics to take advantage of a Bucks team that has yet to find itself this season.
Prediction: Celtics 120, Bucks 110
More
The Celtics could get Brown back for this game. Brown has missed the last four games because of a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Brown has averaged 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season.
More Bucks
Bucks-Celtics: Jaylen Brown Status Upgraded For Eastern Conference Clash
Bucks 'Eyeing' Big Trade as Reality of Contending This Season Fades