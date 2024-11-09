Bucks 'Eyeing' Big Trade as Reality of Contending This Season Fades
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season with a poor record of 2-7. It hasn't been pretty for Milwaukee and they are at risk of letting this season slip away before it ever really began.
The Bucks haven't shown much consistency on either side of the floor and it has caused problems. It has led to a lot of speculation regarding the team potentially trading away star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
At this point, Antetokounmpo won't be traded. But if the Bucks continue to spiral out of control, it could force the hand of the front office to make some major changes.
This team wants to win championships and it could see them make some other moves before anything involving their star.
According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Bucks are "eyeing" a big trade to help them be competitive the rest of the way.
“The speculation is true. The Bucks are indeed starting to canvas the league for a trade, league executives told ESPN. But no, not that trade. The concept of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmporeaching the trade market is ripe for rumors and trade machine computations, but it's not a reality as of now for Antetokounmpo or the Bucks, sources said. Teams have let the Bucks know in recent months they would make an offer for the Greek Freak if that day ever comes. But those are incoming calls, not outgoing and it's likely to remain that way.”
Milwaukee could use some pieces to try to build up the depth around Antetokounmpo and co-star Damian Lillard. The hope is that the team can turn this season around but the reality is that things may not get any better.
While Antetokounmpo may not be on the trading block as of now, Milwaukee has some work to do. They are in danger of falling behind in the Eastern Conference and other teams have shown better on-court cohesion.
In the current version of the NBA, teams can't only have two stars if they want to win. Teams need stars and strong depth to win titles and so far, Milwaukee has seen a lack of consistent contributions next to their star players.
The clock is ticking fully on the Bucks, otherwise, big changes are coming. There is still a lot of season left but bad habits tend to be hard to break.
