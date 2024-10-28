Bucks-Celtics: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to close out an uneven first week of the 2024-25 regular season. Unfortunately, they'll be doing it against the class of the Eastern Conference.
Although Milwaukee probably should be 3-0 itself as of this writing, the team has limped to a 1-2 start, after starting guards Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. found themselves failed to contain the young backcourt depth of the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets. They'll be squaring off against the 3-0 Boston Celtics on the reigning champs' turf, TD Garden.
How to Watch
Nationally, fans can tune in via NBA TV. Locally, Milwaukee appreciators can watch the bout on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Celtics connoisseurs can check out the fun on NBC Sports Boston. Online, folks can tune in via fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The matchup tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET.
Odds
Per sports betting aggregator The Action Network, the Celtics are -9 point favorites to stay undefeated for their first week of game activity. Boston All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum has been given odds of securing the most points in the game, with a 28.5 over/under. That tally is narrowly above All-NBA Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's 27.5-point over/under. Antetokounmpo, however, is expected to grab the most rebounds in the bout, with his over/under slated at 11.5. Tatum's number is set at 8.5. MIlwaukee sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis is anticipated to secure the third-most boards, with a consensus over/under of eight.
Predictions
Given just how good Boston's guards are on both sides of the hardwood — and how lacking Milwaukee's guards are defensively — it seems like the Celtics will enjoy a major edge on the perimeter. Conversely, the Bucks would seem to enjoy a size advantage inside. 7-foot-1 Bucks center Brook Lopez matches up nicely against 6-foot-9 starting center Al Horford, though neither is a spring chicken athletically (Lopez is 36, Horford is 38). 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo towers above 6-foot-8 Tatum.
More
3-and-D starting Bucks small forward Taurean Prince, starting in the stead of the seemingly always-hurt Khris Middleton, will have his work cut out for him against three-time All-Star Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown. Through his first three contests, Brown is averaging 24.7 points on .371/.458/.895 shooting splits, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. The 6-foot-6 Cal product's scoring over/under is set at 24.5 points Monday. Prince is a solid man-to-man defender and shooter, but can't score from anywhere else, and isn't as quick as Brown. It will be interesting to see how Doc Rivers handles this.
