Bucks All-Star Explains Why Poor Season Start Is 'Good For Us'
After vanquishing a Philadelphia 76ers squad missing two All-Stars by double digits, 124-109, the Milwaukee Bucks subsequently showed their age against two lottery-bound, younger teams in the 1-1 Chicago Bulls on Friday and the 1-2 Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The club's off to a disappointing 1-2 start this season, and already searching for answers ahead of a matchup against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, All-Defensive Team Bucks center Brook Lopez is confident Milwaukee can get itself back on track quite handily. The former All-Star big man, 36, claims the Bucks are aware of what they need to fix.
“We know what we need to focus on to be great,” Lopez said. “We need to be a defensive first team. We need to take care of transition, keep people off the offensive glass. It’s all the same stuff. So, we’re going to keep getting reps at that until we get good, whether we like it or not, so we all have to be on the same page in that regard.”
Thus far this season, the 7-foot-1 Stanford product is averaging a career-worst 10.7 points on .367/.294/.833 shooting splits, along with 5.3 boards, 3.0 blocks, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
“I mean, in a messed up way, it’s good for us ’cause we know what it is,” Lopez said. “We know we have the answers. (Defensive coordinator Greg Buckner) has repeated it 100 times. We have the answers to the test. We know what it’s going to be, so it’s obviously up to us.”
The two-time All-Defensive Teamer and one-time All-Star knows a thing or two about shoring things up in the paint, but he and former Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo can't fix all of Milwaukee's shortcomings. With All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and minimum-salaried starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. unable to stop anybody, and 3-and-D swingman Taurean Prince (starting in the stead for perennially-injured former All-Star small forward Khris Middleton) overextended, the club's defense on the perimeter and at the point of attack has been lacking.
Ironically, Lopez might be able to help with that.
Lopez is currently on a $23 million expiring deal, and could hold trade appeal to rival clubs should the Bucks want to add more perimeter defense this season. Although his backup, Sixth Man of the Year contender Bobby Portis, isn't much of a defender, the 6-foot-11 reserve is still a solid scorer and rebounder, and could capably replace Lopez if dealing the team's incumbent starting five could help Milwaukee improve its wing defense.
