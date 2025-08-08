Bucks’ Controversial Decision Could ‘Handcuff’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Era, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks made a desperate move to try and keep nine-time All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, mortgaging the future by waiving and stretching injured point guard Damian Lillard's contract.
The Bucks entered the offseason with a grim future — lacking the needed draft capital and cap flexibility to meaningfully improve the roster.
This outlook led to reports of Antetokounmpo reportedly pondering his future with the Bucks. The forward has been loyal to Milwaukee, opting to stay rather than explore free agency or demand a trade.
More News:Bucks Rival ‘Closely Monitoring’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Status in Potential Blockbuster
His approach led to an NBA title in 2021, but since then, the team has struggled in the playoffs, unable to make a meaningful playoff run.
Milwaukee got eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs in successive seasons these past two years — this last time out, superstar Damian Lillard tore his achilles, leaving him out for the upcoming season and muddying an already unclear future picture for the Bucks.
More news: Damian Lillard's Agent Blames Bucks System for Superstar Not Playing Up to His Potential
His injury left the Bucks looking at another consecutive early playoff exit, but to the surprise of everyone, the Bucks ended up waiving and stretching Lillard's contract, a move which The Athletic's Fred Kratz labeled as a risk for the franchise's long-term future.
"In early July, the Milwaukee Bucks waived and stretched All-Star point guard Damian Lillard’s contract," Katz wrote.
"Lillard wasn’t going to help them next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, and the Bucks were desperate to add talent with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s contract up in two years," Katz added.
"Milwaukee waived Lillard, then stretched the $113 million left on Lillard’s contract over the next five seasons, which comes out to almost $22.5 million of dead money on their books every season through 2030," Katz noted.
"Typically, this mechanism has been used for lower-salaried players, not ones owed anything close to as much as Lillard or Beal. The reason why: It’s not safe. The Bucks and Suns will owe money to players not on their roster through the end of the decade, harming their flexibility in the process," Katz noted. "The Bucks were desperate to stay competitive while Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee."
With the money saved from Lillard's immediate cap hit, the Bucks signed Myles Turner, a starting-caliber center who fits well with the team, and managed to obtain guard Cole Anthony who provides much-needed ball-handling.
Ultimately, it is hard to see these moves making a tangible difference in the playoffs, but it gives the team a fresher look and a new lease of life in the future.
Latest Bucks News:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.