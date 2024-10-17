Bucks Cut Veteran Guard Ahead of Regular Season
The Milwaukee Bucks made a significant move a week before the start of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks have waived veteran guard Terence Davis. The Athletic's Eric Nehm shared the news on social media.
Davis recently signed an Exhibit 10-day contract on Oct. 3. The Exhibit-10 deal did not guarantee Davis' spot on the team. The deal gave the Bucks the player's G League rights and a slight cash bonus if the player logged enough appearances with their G League affiliate that season.
This deal could still stand if the Bucks decided to keep him with their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, which he is most likely to join for the 2024-25 season.
Davis last played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings in the 2022-23 season. He played in 64 games with the squad, averaging 6.7 points per game and shooting 42.3 percent from the field. The Kings opted not to bring him back after Davis played out the two-year deal given to him in 2021.
Davis was an undrafted player out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NBA Draft. He signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2019 with a full guarantee in year one. He was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team after playing 72 games and averaging 7.5 points and 16.8 minutes per game. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Raptors before being traded to the Kings in the 2021 offseason. After his stint with the Kings, he joined the Portland Trail Blazers G League affiliate, Rip City Remix, in Dec. 2023 but left a month later due to a ruptured Achilles in mid-Jan. 2024, which cut his year short. He is now in the latter stages of his comeback from that injury.
Davis will now do his best to stand out with the Herd and eventually get another crack in the NBA.
The Bucks are less than a week away from the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Milwaukee will open the season against Doc Rivers' old team, the Phiapdehia 76ers, on the road.
The Bucks pretty much have their roster set, and they will look to turn their fortune around, be a healthy team when it matters, and have a chance to win the Eastern Conference and possibly more.
