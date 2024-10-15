Bucks All-Stars Survive Bulls Back-Ups in Preseason Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks notched their first win of the 2024-25 preseason on Monday, against Central Division rivals the Chicago Bulls, but it required more exertion than the club would have preferred to use.
In Milwaukee's narrow (and, ultimately, completely meaningless) 111-107 home victory at Fiserv Forum, Chicago head coach Billy Donovan opted to sit six of his top rotation players. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic rested, as did young guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White, new center signing Jalen Smith, and recently re-signed combo forward Patrick Williams.
Even without those resting Bulls, Chicago galloped to a 68-59 halftime advantage. Bucks head Doc Rivers, clearly eager to nab his first preseason W, played his starters in the third quarter of a preseason game for the first time this year. Milwaukee went on a 15-2 tear in that third frame's first three minutes, and ultimately outscored the Bulls 52-39 in that second half.
“It’s tough, I will say this, we were pretty sure they were going to play all their starters and you can see the guys’ (disappointment),” Rivers said postgame of playing a Bulls team without many of its best players active, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “Listen, I don’t want to be down, but it was good for them to gather together defensively and start moving the ball.”
Milwaukee's best player, All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, put up quite the stat line in just 23 minutes of action. The 6-foot-11 superstar scored 24 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 12-of-16 shooting from the charity stripe, pulled down 10 rebounds, and dished out four dimes while registered a +10 plus-minus. His All-Star compatriot, point guard Damian Lillard was the Bucks' other 20-point scorer, nabbing exactly 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor (2-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line) and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, while passing for nine assists, grabbing five boards, swiping two steals and blocking one shot.
Four Bucks starters and sixth man big Bobby Portis all scored 10 or more points.
Taurean Prince again started for injured Bucks All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, and though he scored just three points, he did enough on the defensive end (including grabbing four defensive rebounds and snatching two steals) to log a +12 of his own.
Bulls center Adama Sanogo, a two-way signing who nabbed a start with both Vucevic and Smith out, led Chicago with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
The Bucks will wrap up their preseason on the road Thursday, when they face off against defending West champs the Dallas Mavericks.
