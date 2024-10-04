Bucks' Damian Lillard Details 'Toughest Year' of His Life in First Season With Milwaukee
When star point guard Damian Lillard got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers, it was seen as a power-shifting move. Many people believed that Milwaukee would vault right to the top of the NBA as the best team in the league.
But in fact, it took the Bucks some time to gel together. While the team did start the year out well, they looked a little off. This culminated in them firing head coach Adrian Griffin despite Milwaukee holding a record of 30-13.
But Lillard never seemed to look right in his first season with the Bucks. The star point guard has since opened up, calling his first year with Milwaukee, the "toughest year" of his life.
"I would probably have to rank it at the top, probably the toughest year of my life," Lillard told FOX Sports.
Lillard had to adjust on the fly with the Bucks, especially with him being traded right before the season started. It was a last-minute deal that commenced after a very public trade request with the Trail Blazers.
"It wasn't like I was traded in the middle of the summer or anything like that," Lillard told FOX Sports. "It was right before camp started, a couple of days before camp started. I didn't know where I was going to be. Going through a divorce. I got three kids. Being away from my kids. Not having a schedule set when I'm going to see them. It was just a lot. A lot to juggle at one time while still having to perform. [It was] just hard."
Despite this, Lillard still was able to put up solid numbers. He averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. It was a dropoff from his 2022-23 numbers, where he put up a career-high 32.2 points per game. But playing alongside co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, there was always going to be some give and take.
Now entering this new year, the Bucks are out for redemption. They have spent an entire offseason together and will be looking to reclaim their stake as one of the better teams in the NBA.
It's title or bust for Milwaukee once again and they feel like they have a good chance to win. It won't be easy as the Eastern Conference is loaded with talent. But it seems that Lillard is more comfortable this time around which should help the team out as a whole.
