Bucks' Damian Lillard Doesn't Care About Results vs Elite Teams
The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to find their footing after taking a defining loss to the New York Knicks. The Bucks entered the matchup with all the momentum having won three previous straight matchups, but were stunned by the end of the game after losing by a 34-point deficit.
The first quarter was extremely entertaining with both teams trading baskets and keeping the game competitive. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and New York’s Jalen Brunson got off to a strong start, with Brunson scoring a career-high 23 points in the first.
The Knicks ended the first with a three point lead, and that’s about the last time this one was close.
New York’s lead continue to swell leading by as many as 20 points by the third quarter. Both Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were impressive, as Towns finished the game with 30 points while Brunson scored an incredible 44 points in three quarters.
The 28-year-old went down early in the second half with a shoulder injury, immediately making his way to the locker room. He would make a return in the fourth quarter and get right out to the same hot start he began the game with. Brunson connected on all cylinders, making plays at the rim and from long range. It was almost as if his shoulder wasn’t a factor at all.
As for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo and point guard Damian Lillard led the way in scoring. Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points while Lillard added in 22 points. The only other Buck to score in double figures is Khris Middleton, who had 16 points.
Triughout the matchup, the Bucks struggled in several areas including three-point shooting, free-throw percentage, and defensive effort. Five Knicks players scored in double figures, showcasing a well-balanced offense, and the Bucks just did not have an answer for it.
Following the matchup, Lillard spoke on the team’s performances against top ranked teams in the league.
"One year in Portland, we got our asses whupped every [regular-season] game by OKC. Then in the playoffs, we whupped their ass," Lillard said. "So no; we haven't beaten the top teams. But we also have to key in, look at why, figure out the context and move forward."
Antetokounmpo had a different approach regarding the results of those matchups.
"We've gotta get our stuff together. It's as simple as that. We did not beat Boston. We did not beat the Cavs. We didn't beat the Knicks," Antetokounmpo said. "Those are the top three teams, and we've played horribly against them."
More on Bucks; Bucks' Doc Rivers Won't Guarantee Minutes For Anyone, Even Khris Middleton