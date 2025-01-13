Bucks' Doc Rivers Won't Guarantee Minutes For Anyone, Even Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered one of their worst loss of the season Sunday when they were decimated by the New York Knicks by the final score of 140-106.
The Bucks were in the game until the second quarter, when they allowed the Knicks to score 39 points. From the second quarter to the fourth, they failed to score more than 30 points.
Mikaukee was overpowered by the Knicks, who have seemed to find their groove after their slow start to the season.
Everyone who was available to play for the Bucks played; however, it had more to do with not being in the game by the end of it.
Bucks forward Khris Middleton played 25 minutes, the most he had played in the past three games. Middleton was solid in his outing, recording 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field, five assists, and two steals.
It was frustrating for the Bucks, including head coach Doc Rivers. After the game, Rivers spoke to the media and said no one, including Middleton, is guaranteed minutes.
“It depends,” Rivers said of Middleton’s actual minute total. “It depends on the game. There’s no guaranteed minutes for anyone.
“I thought Khris had it going. I felt he had a good rhythm. And I thought against this team, because they trap and they do things, I felt we needed another ball handler and I thought it was important to have him on the floor.”
This was Middleton's third game off the bench after Rivers decided to make the move after his horrendous game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 4.
Middleton was horrendous in that game. He scored two points on 10-for-5 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, and three assists.
The Bucks are 5-2 in games Middleton has come in as a reserve since his return to play on Dec. 6.
Milwaukee's two trips to New York were ones to forget as they had been blown out in both of them, and this one allowed its highest point total of the season.
The Bucks will now move forward, but they face a challenge ahead as they take on the red-hot Sacramento Kings, a team that has won seven consecutive games.
The game will be at home as they search for their 21st win of the season.
