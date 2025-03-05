Bucks' Damian Lillard Shares Massive Update on Eye Injury
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Atlanta Hawks on the road, 127-121.
The Bucks outscored the Hawks by nine points, 35-26, in the fourth quarter to win. Although Milwaukee was led by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the team in scoring, it was his partner in crime, Damian Lillard, who did his part in the fourth to take his team over the top.
Lillard was solid in his 36 minutes of action despite his poor shooting from behind the arc. Still, his poor shooting from there might have had to do with his brutal eye injury after suffering an elbow to the face by Hawks center Clint Capela.
His left eye did not look pretty.
Yeah, not pretty.
After the game, he spoke about the injury and explained what had happened. Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared via X.
“I went up to try to help rebound off the glass, and I was behind the guy, and his arm just came down, and his elbow, the point of his elbow, hit right on my eyeball. Once I hit, I knew it was going to swell up or turned black. It was just a matter of time, but my vision I’ve never had my vision get blurry like that. So, I opened my eye, and then I saw how it was blurry and it was like seeing triple damn near, so I called for a sub. And I got to the bench, and I didn’t know what happened, but they made me go back in, and that was it. But I was never about to come out of the game or nothing.”
Nehm then asked him if it got better.
“Yeah, I think it got better. It just was hard to keep my eye open. My right one, I could see clear, but this one was blurry. And from the impact, this side of my face with just a little irritated.”
The Bucks will take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night, and his status for the game may be questionable; however, it is unclear as of Wednesday morning.
Lillard finished the game with 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of action.
