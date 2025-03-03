Damian Lillard Reveals Biggest Priority For Bucks Heading Toward Postseason
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a two-game winning streak following a 132-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks. They improve to 34-25 as they have won six of the last seven games.
There were a lot of key moments in the contest as they took on the shorthanded Mavs on the road and led by as many as 23 Saturday evening.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in scoring with a near triple-double, dropping 29 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds.
Fellow superstar Damian Lillard followed with 28 points of his own and added six assists, six rebounds, and two steals. After the game, head coach Doc Rivers spoke on the execution of the pick-and-roll and how it was consistently working all night.
"You don't need to go to anything else if that's working. Exhaust the options. And our shooting is what we said every night, we have great shooting."
Great shooting is something that Lillard was able to display on his 8-17 shooting night while the Bucks as a whole went 50.6 percent from the field. Lillard later spoke on what his team needs to prioritize down the stretch with postseason aspirations.
"Just that it's something that we're aware of, our struggles on the road. And the conversation within our team has been 'let's take the show on the road.' I think we've had comeback wins at home, we've had wins over good teams at home, big nights at home, and then we have let downs on the road."
The Bucks are 21-9 at home this year, but an abysmal13-16 on the road this season. Especially as they sit at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, they carry the same record as the No. 5 seed Pacers and are only one game in front of the sixth-seed Detroit Pistons.
The difference between home court advantage and being at the liberty of another team's seeding is extremely close at this point in the season.
