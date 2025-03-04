Former Bucks Forward MarJon Beauchamp Signs With East Rival
Former Milwaukee Bucks forward and first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp has agreed to a two-way contract with the Eastern Conference powerhouse, the New York Knicks.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The Los Angeles Clippers recently waived Beauchamp to make room for Jordan Miller, who L.A. signed a two-way contract on Saturday.
According to ESPN's Bobby Mark, Beauchamp is eligible to be active for 12 of the Knicks' 22 remaining regular season games.
The Bucks drafted Beauchamp in the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 24 overall pick from NBA G League Ignite.
He averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game during his in Milwaukee. The Bucks were expecting big things out of Beauchamp, but he was underwhelming in his tenure.
In two-plus seasons in Milwaukee, he averaged 4.2 points per game, 2,0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.3 steals while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in 126 games, started 12 of them and only 11.4 minutes of action.
Prior to being traded to the Clippers before the deadline, he played in 26 games for the Bucks and averaged 2.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 4.7 minutes per game.
The Clippers traded for Beauchamp, giving away Kevin Porter Jr. to the Bucks. Less than a month later, Beauchamp has found a new team.
Beauchamp, 24, emerged as a standout talent from Yakima, Washington.
A four-star recruit out of Dream City Christian in Arizona, he quickly made a name for himself with his strong performances on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuit. His success at that level even earned him a five-star rating from recruiting services before his junior year.
By the time his high school career wrapped up, Beauchamp remained a consensus four-star recruit, drawing interest from several major programs, including Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Texas Tech, Arkansas, and LSU. However, in 2019, he made the unconventional decision to forgo college basketball, citing concerns about his amateur status.
Since trading away Beauchamp, the Milwaukee Bucks have gone 7-3, looking to gain momentum with more than 20 games remaining in the regular season.
As Milwaukee continues its push up the standings, the team hopes to maintain its strong play and solidify itself as a top contender in the Eastern Conference.
