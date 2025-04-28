Bucks' Doc Rivers Distraught Over Damian Lillard Injury
One of the Milwaukee Bucks' worst fears came true on Monday following a Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Star guard Damian Lillard has suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the postseason.
Read more: Bucks' Damian Lillard to Miss Remainder of Playoffs With Achilles Tear
Lillard left Game 4 following a noncontact injury, and the entire team held its collective breath. The guard had just come back from a serious blood clot issue, making this injury even more devastating.
Following the injury, multiple players reacted to the news. But head coach Doc Rivers seemed to take the injury to Lillard very hard.
“This is a tough one, honestly,” Rivers said. “Blood clot, followed by this, it’s just tough … He’s just such a great freaking dude — on the basketball level, more importantly as a teammate and a father and all that stuff.
“No one deserves it, but golly, you just look at him, so that’s why I feel bad. It’s just tough. I’ve seen injuries deflate teams, but tonight, that one hurt. I thought our guys tried, but it was tough.”
The injury to Lillard certainly hit this team hard, and it shows in the reactions. Co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo weighed in on the injury as well.
“A lot of people don’t see what Dame had to deal with, but I’ve been around him every single day and it’s hard,” said Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points in the loss. “It’s hard being in his position, but he’s one of the toughest, mentally toughest guys I’ve ever been around and that’s why he is who he is, and I think he’s going to overcome every obstacle that’s going to be in front of him. Everybody’s going to be there for him. No matter what the obstacle is for him, he’s going to overcome and we’re going to help him overcome.”
Without Lillard going forward, the Bucks face a massive uphill climb to get back in this playoff series. Milwaukee is down 3-1 in the series as they get set to play Game 5 in Indianapolis.
If the Bucks want to stave off elimination for the time being, it will take a total team effort. Milwaukee has the tools to make it happen, but without Lillard, the odds are massively stacked against them.
