Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Massive Injury Update on Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said All-Star forward Khris Middleton participated in some 5-on-5 scrimmaging at Monday's practice.
While that is the case, and Middleton looked great, Rivers added that he is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared the news.
Middleton has yet to play this season; however, a return this season is likely for the veteran forward.
The Bucks are having the 33-year-old slowly ramp up his play. Middleton is unlikely to play on Tuesday against the Pistons, and that will likely remain the case for their second leg of a back-to-back at home on
Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Bucks are starting to find their groove after a slow start to the season. After a 2-8 start, the Bucks have won eight of their last nine games and now have a 10-9 record, above .500 for the first time since being 1-0.
Milwaukee is keeping its head above water, thanks to the spectacular play of superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. While the stars are playing like it, Middleton's play is still desperately missed.
A few weeks ago, ESPN's Shams Charania shared that Middleton was medically cleared after months of being sidelined.
Rivers has not coached Middleton a whole lot since taking the job on Jan. 29. Rivers has only coached Middleton for 15 regular season games, and the trio of Middleton, Antetokounmpo, and Lillard have only played seven games together under Rivers.
Middleton has been a pillar of the Bucks' organization over the past few years and was a catalyst in their 2021 title win. The former Texas A&M Aggie has spent 11 years in Milwaukee and has panned out a solid career for himself, averaging 17.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field, and 39 percent from three in 712 games and 650 starts.
Although Middleton has been a spectacular player for the Bucks, injuries have derailed his play. He's been limited to only 88 regular-season games since the start of the 2022-23 season.
Middleton has been named a three-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist.
Middleton is moving in the right direction, and we should see him on the court with his teammates sooner rather than later.
The Bucks will soon be at full strength, just as they are finding their groove.
