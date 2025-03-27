Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Plan to Replace Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks organization was struck with horrible news this week as star guard Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is taking blood-thinning medication. The star has been ruled out indefinitely as everyone determines next steps in his recovery.
This is certainly a scary issue for Lillard and is bigger than the game of basketball. However, the Bucks still have games to play, and the team will need to figure something out as the playoffs are quickly approaching.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in on the situation and offered some thoughts on how the team would replace Lillard in the lineup.
"It's going to be a committee. It's not going to be one guy. It's not even going to be Ryan and just Scoot," Rivers said, referring to backup guards Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. "It's going to be a bunch of guys. You're not going to replace what Dame does. We may be able to do different things. Defensively, we may do different things, offensively. This is part of it. Everyone goes through them. Obviously, nothing like this, but we'll figure it out. I'm very confident in our team."
While the team knows it won't be able to replace the star guard, others will need to step up. Lillard has said that he hopes to return this season from this issue but that all remains to be seen.
The guard needs to prioritize his health over basketball at this time. Milwaukee will do what it can to replace his production, even if it won't add up.
"I was really proud of our medical team," Rivers said. "They did everything. I don't know how many doctors we talked to. I don't want to see another doctor for a long time or talk to another one. The due diligence was all there. It made Dame feel comfortable, which is what we were trying to achieve and the most important part of it."
For the year, the Bucks star has averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Lillard has been a consistent presence for the Bucks all year long, but this issue needs to be dealt with.
