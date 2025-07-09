Bucks Emerging as Landing Spot for 9-Time All-Star in Potential Free Agent Move
The Milwaukee Bucks are a potential landing spots for an All-Star guard who would fill a massive need for the team.
The Bucks' weakest position on the roster is at the guard spot, with Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins as the two players at that spot who can handle the ball.
Star Giannis Antetokounmpo also provides some off-the-dribble offensive creation, but the roster still lacks enough ball-handling to contend for a title.
Russell Westbrook, an unrestricted free agent on the market for any team to sign, has emerged as a potential option, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
"Westbrook was linked to the Kings and New York Knicks early in the free agency market, yet the Knicks opted to sign Jordan Clarkson, and they hold no interest in pursuing the former league MVP, sources said,” Siegel wrote.
“That leaves the Kings as the only team with known interest in the nine-time All-Star, but they just signed Dennis Schroder. Would Sacramento also want to add Westbrook to the mix? The answer to this is unknown.
“In recent days, another team has suddenly emerged as a possible suitor for Westbrook: the Milwaukee Bucks.”
The Bucks can only offer Westbrook the league minimum contract, though he isn't expected to get more than that on the market.
Westbrook presents an awkward fit alongside Antetokounmpo because of his inability to shoot the ball consistently from the three-point line.
Both players are downhill paint penetrators who need the court spaced out for them. Antetokounmpo offers a ton of value off the ball, but Westbrook is a player who needs the ball in his hands.
As a guard who provides energy off the bench and gives Antetokounmpo some rest, Westbrook would fill a role on the team.
Last season, Westbrook scored 13.3 points per game, along with dishing 6.1 assists and pulling down 4.9 rebounds.
