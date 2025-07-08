Bucks Interested in $45 Million Guard in Potential Major Free Agent Move
The Milwaukee Bucks are in need of a point guard now that they have made the decision to waive and stretch Damian Lillard. Lillard wasn't going to play next year, anyway.
Bringing back Kevin Porter Jr. is fine, but he is not viewed as a starting-level point guard by most teams around the league. They have to figure out someone better at that spot to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.
There have been rumors that they are looking at various players through a trade, including one former player they drafted a few years back.
Milwaukee has been rumored to be looking into acquiring Malcolm Brogdon. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks are interested in bringing him back in a sign-and-trade.
Brogdon is 32 years old and has been a journeyman in his career. Since being drafted by the Bucks, he has played for Milwaukee, Indiana, Boston, Portland, and Washington.
It's pretty clear that Brogdon's body can't hold up when it comes to being a starter for 82 games. He's better used as a guard off the bench who can score and set up his teammates.
Brogdon used to be a great defender, but injuries and his age have now sapped him of his lateral quickness. He's still serviceable on that end of the court, though.
Bringing Brogdon back isn't a bad idea for Milwaukee, as long as the cap number to acquire him isn't that high. They are already going to be paying Lillard $22.5 million every year for the next five seasons to play for another team.
Milwaukee still needs to figure out its long-term starting point guard. Porter Jr. likely won't develop into that player at this point in his career, so they still have to address that at some point.
Next season likely won't be that point. They are looking for a proven guy who can make Antetokounmpo feel that he can win a championship in a weakened East.
This past season with the Wizards, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in just 24 games played.
