Bucks Among Teams Bradley Beal is Interested in Joining: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are among the possible landing spots for guard Bradley Beal, according to The Athletic
The Bucks' roster needs more guards with ball-handling capabilities, which makes Beal a top priority for the franchise.
On the current roster, the Bucks have Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and Gary Trent Jr. as the team's ball-handling guards.
While star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to take on a larger brunt of the ball-handling, there is still a massive need for help to ease the burden on their star.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal is set to get bought out from his contract with the Phoenix Suns and will become an unrestricted free agent.
"One week removed from the start of NBA free agency, most of the league is without cap space or the necessary exceptions it would take to give Beal that much money on a two-year contract.
"Various organizations Beal could consider can’t give him that much, either. According to a league source, the list of teams Beal has thought about includes the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
"The Bucks have already used up their exceptions and could offer only a minimum contract."
While the Bucks can only offer a minimum deal, Beal has a chance to be a major difference-maker with Milwaukee.
The Bucks need a guard of Beal's caliber, and he can play off of star Giannis Antetokounmpo well.
He might end up taking more money at another contending team, but the Bucks can offer competitiveness and a great fit with tons of playing time as the premier scoring option alongside Antetokounmpo.
Damian Lillard Had No Idea Bucks Were Waiving Him Until News Was Released to Public
