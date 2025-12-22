Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins offers surprising take on Most Improved Player award

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins is having a career year for the team.

Rollins, 23, is averaging 17 points and 5.9 assists per game so far this season for the Bucks, which comes as a massive surprise considering he only averaged 6.2 points per game last season. Rollins is taking advantage of the point guard spot on the team being vacated by Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles and was subsequently waived by the team this summer.

Rollins' effort so far this season has put him on the unofficial short list for the league's Most Improved Player of the Year award. However, Rollins doesn't have that on the front of his mind at the moment.

"I’m not really too worried about that right now, but hopefully I get it. I feel like I’m one of the most improved in the league, but we’ve got to start getting wins and get back on the right track and think of the bigger picture of what we want," Rollins said in an interview with HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

Rollins focused on helping Bucks win

While Rollins is playing well individually, the Bucks as a team are not. The squad is 11-17 through 28 games, which puts them outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The hope is that Rollins and the team can keep things afloat before Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from his calf strain. Antetokounmpo has been out nearly three weeks with the injury, and the Bucks have fallen down the standings during that timespan.

With Antetokounmpo out, players like Rollins have had to step up to the plate. The fourth-year guard, who has had stops with the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards prior to coming to Milwaukee, is getting a chance to play consistent minutes for the first time in his career.

"It’s been an invaluable experience being able to get those reps. I feel like experience is the best teacher. Being able to play through mistakes and experience these scenarios has only been for the better for my growth," Rollins said via Scotto.

If Rollins can continue to improve at the rate that he's been at, the Bucks will be able to come out of this dark spell just fine.

