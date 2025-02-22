Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Downgraded Ahead of Heat Match
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Miami Heat on Sunday for their 56th game of the 2024-25 season.
However, the Bucks could be without their superstar duo for this matchup.
According to the Bucks' initial injury report, released on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been downgraded.
Antetokounmpo was dealing with his left calf strain, which kept him out for a week earlier this month. Lillard is on the injury report due to a right hamstring strain.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable prior to the matchup against the Heat.
This calf injury is the same one that has kept Antetokounmpo under a minutes restriction in the Bucks' last two games following the All-Star break.
Even though the probable tag suggests the star forward will suit up, he's likely to remain on limited playing time. Antetokounmpo did the mist he could imn his limited appeancr omn Friday agaisnt the Washignton Wizards.
Antetokounmpo tallied 18 points on 6-foot-9 shooting from the field, six rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal over 19 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 104-101 victory over the Wizards.
As for Lillard, he is also ruled as probable after missing Friday's game due to his hamstring injury management. Lillard missed the Bucks' second night of a back-to-back after he shot poorly from the field in the team's first game back after the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The probable tag suggests he should return to the hardwood Sunday. If that's the case, then Ryan Rollins would return to his regular second-unit role. Lillard has been great this season and this month, averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across six appearances.
The Bucks will look for their 32nd win of the season and their third win over the Heat this season.
Milwaukee took home the first two matchups against the Heat, including a pounding of Miami in the latest matchup on Jan. 23, 125-96.
The Bucks are 24-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 5-5 in one-possession games.
The Heat are 15-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks seventh in the league, allowing only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 46.1 percent shooting.
The Bucks and Heat have been mediocre in their last 10 games. Milwaukee sits with a 5-5 record, and the Heat have a 4-6 record.
More Bucks: Bobby Portis Replacement Reacts to New Role With Bucks Following Suspension
Bucks Superstars React to Seeing Khris Middleton in Wizards Jersey
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.