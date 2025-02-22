Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Downgraded Ahead of Heat Match

Bucks injury report for Sunday vs. Miami:



Out:

Pat Connaughton (Left Calf Strain)

Bobby Portis (League Suspension)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)

Damian Lillard (Right Hamstring Strain)

Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain)

Gary Trent Jr. (Left Knee Contusion)