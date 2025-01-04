Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Land on Injury Report For Blazers Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers later today and they will try to get back into the win column. After going on a nice run that culminated with the team winning the NBA Cup, Milwaukee has stumbled back to their early season habits.
While injuries have played a part in the recent slump, the Bucks won't make any excuses. But heading into this game with Portland, the Bucks know this is a game that they have to take.
However, the team could be playing this game without two of their stars. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton appear on the injury report heading into the contest.
The two stars are listed as probable so they will likely suit up for Milwaukee. But until they are out on the floor, they can always be downgraded.