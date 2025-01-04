Bucks Drop Drastically in Fresh New NBA Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks proved everyone wrong after they came out on top in the NBA Cup, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81.
However, Milwaukee hasn't seemed quite as dominant after the NBA Cup. In the seven games since then, the Bucks have won three games against the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.
While they are still technically in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 17-15 record, this has caused multiple publications to have the Bucks drop in their power rankings.
This is most evident with Coling Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports, who had Milwaukee plummet from No. 10 to No. 15.
The Bucks are looking way too much like the team that got off to a horrendous start this season, losing twice to the Nets and once to the Bulls in the last four games," Ward-Henninger said.
"There was minimal effort to contain penetration in Thursday's loss to Brooklyn, but the real culprit has been the offense, which has put up fewer than 109 points per 100 possessions during the four-game stretch."
Law Murray of The Athletic also had Milwaukee drop from 10th to 15th, noting that the team could potentially "go through the same post-Vegas doldrums that damaged [Darvin Ham's] tenure as coach of the Lakers."
ESPN also had Milwaukee drop a bit from No. 8 to No. 12, putting them between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Bucks have been up-and-down since their NBA Cup championship win in Las Vegas, losing three out of five games prior to Tuesday's win over the Pacers while dealing with injuries and an illness that saw several players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton miss games," Jamal Collier said.
"But after missing four games, Antetokounmpo is back, scoring a team-high 30 points against Indiana, and the Bucks can focus on getting back on track for the new year."
Finally, John Schuhmann of NBA.com mimicked ESPN with Milwaukee falling four spots to No. 12, noting that being without Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo has truly hurt the team.
Needless to say, the Bucks' success will always depend on whether or not Lillard and/or Antetokounmpo are playing.
Lillard remains one of the best guards in the NBA, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.5 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the best players in the league today, averaging 32.4 points per game, 11.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
When these two are operating in harmony, the Bucks are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. Hopefully Milwaukee will have time to regain momentum against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.
More Bucks: Western Conference Team Reportedly Seen as Frontrunner For Prime Milwaukee Trade Target