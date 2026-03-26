NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Positioned for Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Proposal to Bucks

According to reports from Sam Amick of The Athletic, there is growing belief around the league that the Bucks and their franchise superstar could be headed toward a split this summer. If Giannis truly becomes available, expect a full-scale bidding war.

If that scenario unfolds, the Los Angeles Lakers are widely expected to be among the most aggressive teams in pursuit.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are headed for a "divorce" this summer, per @sam_amick



(h/t @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/LWBdRuZcDK — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 26, 2026

For Los Angeles, this is about opportunity. Superstars of Giannis’ caliber rarely hit the trade market in their prime. Even with some recent injury concerns and the natural wear that comes with his physical style of play, Antetokounmpo still represents a franchise-altering force who could instantly shift the Lakers back into championship contention.

From Milwaukee’s perspective, the equation is very different. If the organization ultimately decides that its championship window has closed, or that Giannis is unwilling to commit long-term, then the focus will shift toward rebuilding the roster with younger talent and significant draft capital. The Bucks have struggled to develop depth through the draft in recent years, making any potential Giannis deal one of the most important transactions in franchise history.

Mock Trade Scenario with Lakers

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives toward the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lakers Receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive:

Austin Reaves

Rui Hachimura

Jarred Vanderbilt

Maxi Kleber

2026 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

2033 first-round pick

Potential future pick swaps

Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) controls the ball from Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This framework becomes far more realistic once the Lakers gain the flexibility to move additional future draft assets after completing their 2026 selection. That timing could align perfectly with Milwaukee’s decision-making window regarding Giannis’ future.

The centerpiece here is Reaves, who has steadily grown into one of the Lakers’ most reliable offensive creators. At just 26 years old, he still has room to expand his game and could immediately become a featured option in Milwaukee’s backcourt. Hachimura adds size and scoring punch on the wing, while Vanderbilt provides defensive intensity and versatility — traits that could help stabilize a roster transitioning into a new era. Kleber’s inclusion helps match salary while also giving the Bucks a stretch-big option who fits modern spacing concepts.

The real value, however, lies in the draft capital. Three first-round picks would give Milwaukee a chance to reshape its roster over multiple seasons. In today’s NBA, long-term flexibility is often just as important as immediate talent return.

Would This Be Enough?

The question is, will this be enough for the Milwaukee Bucks? Giannis is one of the greatest players in Bucks history and if the Bucks move on from him, they will want a treasure chest of assets. This proposed trade is a great starting point for the Lakers, one that balances a potential star player in Reaves and rotational players who are ready to contribute, plus future draft picks.

For now, the Giannis saga remains unresolved. But if extension talks stall and the summer trade market heats up, don’t be surprised if Los Angeles positions itself at the center of one of the most dramatic NBA blockbusters in recent memory.