The Ringer's latest top 100 player rankings for the 2025-26 campaign just dropped, and they ranked the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo the 7th-best overall player in the league. This placement reflects both his continued dominance and the growing questions surrounding his long-term durability.

Still One of the Most Dominant Forces in the League

If Giannis were totally healthy this season, I would have him anywhere between top 3-5 in the league. At 31 years old and in his 13th NBA season, he’s putting up monster numbers that most stars would dream of. He’s averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. When he’s healthy and fully engaged, he still looks like one of the most unstoppable downhill forces the league has ever seen. His ability to attack the rim, draw contact, and create open looks for teammates remains the engine of everything Milwaukee wants to do offensively.

The Ringer’s Top 50 players in the NBA:



1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Victor Wembanyama

4. Luka Doncic

5. Kawhi Leonard

6. Anthony Edwards

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo

8. Cade Cunningham

9. Donovan Mitchell

10. Stephen Curry

11. Jaylen Brown

12. Jalen Brunson… — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 25, 2026

What stands out to me is how his all-around impact hasn’t disappeared. He’s still a defensive tone-setter. He can switch onto wings, protect the rim in help situations, and bring an edge that very few superstars consistently play with. That competitiveness hasn’t gone anywhere. And mentally, he still plays with the hunger of someone who believes he has more to prove.

Injuries Are Now Part of the Conversation

This ranking also highlights the reality that Bucks fans don’t always want to talk about. Giannis’ game has always been built on elite athleticism and physicality, and over the last few seasons, injuries have started to creep into the conversation more than they used to. He hasn’t played as many games, and availability matters when you’re talking about the very top tier of NBA stars.

What the Next Phase of Giannis’ Career Could Look Like

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, the next phase of Giannis’ career is going to be fascinating. If he can continue to evolve, whether that’s improving his jumper, becoming even more efficient in the post, or simply managing his body better over an 82-game grind, there’s no reason he can’t stay in that elite conversation for years. But the margin is thinner now.

Being ranked No. 7 doesn’t mean Giannis is no longer a superstar. It just means the league is catching up, and time is undefeated. The question now isn’t whether he’s still great. It’s whether he can adjust his game enough to extend his greatness. Knowing how competitive Giannis is, I know he will do everything in his power to improve his game to stay competitive with both father time and the league.