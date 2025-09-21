Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo at Forefront of Warriors' Trade Plans: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to keep other teams from calling about Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is one of the best players in the world, and trade rumors continue to swirl around him.
Milwaukee has made it clear that they are not interested in ever trading for Antetokounmpo. The only reason they would trade him is if he demanded to be moved.
That hasn't stopped other teams from making plans to try to acquire him. In fact, the Warriors are one of those teams that are eyeing Antetokounmpo.
The Warriors are eyeing a potential trade for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors have Antetokounmpo as a dream trade target for them.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are obviously the Warriors' two dream targets, yet other names have been reported as well," Siegel writes.
Every other team in the league would also love to trade for Antetokounmpo or James. Wanting those players on your team doesn't mean that it will ever be a reality.
If the Warriors did want to make a move for Antetokounmpo, the Bucks would extract every possible asset from them. Again, Antetokounmpo would have to want out of Milwaukee.
The Bucks are confident that Antetokounmpo will be happy with the signing of Myles Turner and how he fits with the team enough to stay in Milwaukee for years to come.
That doesn't mean that the Warriors aren't monitoring the situation. He is one of the best players in the league and makes any team an instant title contender.
The Bucks will likely keep Giannis Antetokounmpo this season
Antetokounmpo will likely be in Milwaukee for the entire season. It's highly unlikely that he wants out at the trade deadline, although that will be a timeframe that everyone will be watching.
If the Bucks aren't playing very well ahead of the deadline, rumors will fire right back up. This is the perfect year for the Bucks to play well in the Eastern Conference and compete for a title.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
