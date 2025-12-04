Bucks Expected to Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo — But Timeline Remains Murky

The Milwaukee Bucks' worst fear could be coming to fruition, as reports surfaced Wednesday that star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considering requesting a trade.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, are having conversations with the Bucks about Antetokounmpo's future and whether his best fit is with another team.

The Bucks have lost eight of their past nine games, and Charania reported over the summer that Antetokounmpo could realistically request a trade if he felt that the Bucks' chances of success in the postseason were limited.

Charania reported that "a resolution is expected in the coming weeks," meaning that a trade for the two-time MVP could be imminent.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst thinks that there could be limitations to the theory that Antetokounmpo gets traded during the season, citing the fact that Antetokounmpo had already asked to be dealt to the New York Knicks over the offseason.

"The #Bucks called the Knicks and asked for an offer for GIANNIS...because Giannis said he wanted to be a Knick." 😳😳😳 https://t.co/DgopzzFXyA — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) December 3, 2025

"What appears is that Giannis committed himself for the season to the Bucks," Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland. "But the Bucks are not good. This year, when he hasn't played, they're 1-5. When he has played, they're 9-8. ... What you're asking me is will his viewpoint change? I don't know. I know that he asked for a trade and then he said I'll be a Buck this year. I know that a lot of people in the league don't think he'll be a Buck next year."

Antetokounmpo's decision to discuss his future with the Bucks shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Charania reported before the season that the nine-time All-Star would evaluate the team's success after 25 or so games.

With a 9-13 record, Antetokounmpo's evaluation likely isn't invoking much confidence.

Sources: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks discussing future - via @ESPN App https://t.co/56KrOVwNJB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

"Several sources have characterized the losing as frustrating for Antetokounmpo and the team's front office, coaches and the rest of the players," Charania wrote. "But one source with direct knowledge of the situation described it as "the writing is on the wall" on the inevitable outcome for Antetokounmpo unless there is a dramatic turn of events in the Bucks' season."

There's no telling when, or if, any trade details might emerge regarding one of the NBA's best players, but it's safe to say that all eyes will be on Milwaukee Wednesday night as they face the 17-4 Detroit Pistons.

