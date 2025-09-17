Bucks' Myles Turner Has Early Review of Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks made the surprising decision to sign Myles Turner in the offseason, bringing him in on a four-year deal worth $108.9 million after coming out of nowhere to sign him from the Pacers.
Turner decided to leave the place where he played the first ten years of his career. Turner hasn't spent much time in the city of Milwaukee since he signed his deal over the summer.
Turner visited the city for an extended period of time for the first time since signing his contract. It looks like his reviews of the city are positive.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims New Medal is 'Biggest Success of My Life'
While visiting many major spots around the city, Turner seemed to have a great time. He posted several pictures to social media and made sure that everyone knew how much he loved the city.
A big highlight for Turner was being able to go to the Packers game, although that is pretty far away from Milwaukee. Green Bay is about an hour away, so that's not really part of the city.
Still, the Bucks' newest center seems to like what he sees so far. Of course, Turner will have more time to explore other aspects of the city as he continues to live there for the next four years.
Turner has only ever been in Milwaukee for road trips. He has been there for each of the last playoffs when the Pacers took on the Bucks in the first round.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on EuroBasket Feat: 'Legacy Was on the Line'
The Bucks Need Myles Turner to Be The Second-Best Player on The Team This Season
Signing that kind of contract puts a lot of pressure on Turner to be better than he's ever been at any other point in his career. He has to be the second-best player on the roster behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Turner was never in that role during his time in Indiana, and he's already firmly in the prime of his career. It's unlikely that he's going to be able to make a leap at his age.
Even so, He is a perfect fit next to Antetokounmpo on both ends of the court. His 3-point shooting and his rim protection should make the Bucks a much better team.
Last season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.