New-Look Bucks Raising Serious Red Flag for 2025-26 Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have made some moves over the past couple of seasons that were supposed to help them win now. Trading for Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma were moves that were expected to help them win the East.
Milwaukee also made the bold decision to waive Lillard in order to sign Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million. They now expect him to be their best player.
One NBA pundit believes that these changes will leave them with a major problem this season on one end of the court.
NBA Pundit Thinks The Bucks Will Struggle on Offense
John Schuhmann of NBA.com believes that the Bucks are going to have major problems on the offensive side of the court. He specifically notes how bad Kuzma was once he got to Milwaukee.
"Offense could be a struggle, especially if the Bucks don’t score on the break or on second chances. Kyle Kuzma was more efficient with the Bucks (true shooting percentage of 52%) than he was with the Wizards (46.9%) last season, but still needs to be better."
Kuzma wasn't the only one who was bad last season when it came to putting the ball in the hoop. He was just the most high-profile acquisition during the season, so he was a scapegoat.
The Bucks have a lot of veteran players who need to play better this season in order for them to make a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks do have a few younger players on the roster, but they aren't major parts of the roster heading into the year. Kevin Porter Jr. is the most notable guy.
"Though they decided to eat the contract of the 35-year-old Lillard, the Bucks are playing for the present as much as any other team, with Anthony and Kevin Porter Jr. (both 25) being the youngest players on the roster who were selected in the first round of the draft."
If the Bucks are going to prove Schuhmann wrong, they need to have all of these guys step up and make their open shots. Giannis Antetokounmpo can't make every single shot for this team during the season.
