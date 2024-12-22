Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Behind Only Michael Jordan, LeBron in One NBA Count
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the rise as he’s led the charge in the team’s incredible turnaround as of late. The Bucks, who started the season 2-8, are now over .500 and sit in fifth place with a record of 15-12.
Antetokounmpo has been exceptional leading the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and six assists. He was most recently named the 2024 NBA Cup MVP after a dominant performance to lead his team to victory.
The seven-time All-Star took down the best team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder, finishing with 26 points and 19 rebounds. He credited his All-Star backcourt mate Damian Lillard for their collective efforts in winning the title.
Bringing home the NBA Cup MVP is another trophy to add to his decorated list of NBA awards. He now trails just one award shy of Michael Jordan and LeBron James for various NBA awards or trophies. Jordan and James are tied for first and second with 9 different trophies over the course of their career. Antetokounmpo now trails close behind with eight.
Michael Jordan - Nine Awards
Jordan’s trophy resume proudly boasts six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five regular season MVPs, two Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and three NBA All-Star MVPs. He’s also a 10-time NBA scoring champion, a three-time steals champion, Rookie of the Year, and two-time slam dunk champion.
LeBron James - Nine Awards
Tied with Jordan, the 39-year-old has been able to amass an incredibly decorated resume of awards and achievements throughout his career. James is a four-time NBA Champion, a four-time NBA Finals MVP, a four-time regular season MVP, and a one-time NBA scoring champion. James was the very first NBA Cup MVP, having also picked up the first-ever NBA Cup Championship. He’s been the assist champion as well as Rookie of the Year.
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Eight Awards
With his recent win in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Finals, Antetokounmpo picked up two more awards, having won the NBA Cup Finals MVP. This adds to a budding decorated list including an NBA Championship, an NBA Finals MVP, two regular season MVPs, and an All-Star MVP. The star forward has also been named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.
There’s still plenty of time left in Antetokounmpo’s career to continue on his path of greatness, which one could make the assumption will result in a few more awards to add to his list. We may be looking at the most decorated NBA Player of All Time very soon.
More on Bucks; Fans React to Bucks Unveiling Emirates NBA Cup Banner