Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims He Was Hacked Following Viral Dunk Contest Post
The NBA All-Star Game has come and come, and it was memorable for better or worse.
The All-Star game garnered a ton of attention, some good, but most bad. However, one of the best events during All-Star weekend was not disappointing: the Slam Dunk competition. At least three-time winner Mac McClung didn't disappoint.
While McClung was a worthy champion, all the attention turned toward star Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant. Morant teased he would participate in next year's slam dunk contest, and Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did the same.
However, when Antetokounmpo was asked about his viral post, he jokingly claimed he was hacked.
It's unclear if the 30-year-old was serious or not, as we've seen superstars say they would do the contest but back out once push came to shove.
Lakers superstar forward and legend LeBron James did the same in 2009 when he said he would participate in 2010. James never did the dunk contest in his career.
Nonetheless, the participation of Antetokounmpo and Morant would do wonders for the NBA and the event.
Although McClung has been stellar, the slam dunk contest has lacked star power, and it has sadly been a dud for an event that was once highly regarded.
The slam dunk content once featured the best in the world going toe-to-toe. We've seen great players participate and win, like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Julius Erving, Dominique Wilkins, and Vince Carter.
The NBA thrives on its star power, but when you lack that in arguably your biggest event of the weekend, it will turn a ton of people off.
Many great basketball players in the league can fly out of the air, and fans want to see that on display year in and year out.
Although Antetokounmpo attended All-Star weekend, he did not play due to a severe left calf strain he suffered a week before the event.
He will be out for a number of weeks, and it could spell trouble for the Bucks as they sit only five games above .500 with a 29-24 record.
The Bucks have 29 games left on the season, but it is unclear how many games Antetokounmpo will play as they prepare to make a deep playoff run.
However, for them to do that, they'll need Antetokounmpo as close to 100 percent as possible.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Join Dunk Contest If Ja Morant Does
Bucks' Damian Lillard Reacts to Players 'Not Caring' About All-Star Game
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI