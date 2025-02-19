Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Land on Injury Report Ahead of Clippers Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to begin these crucial stretch of games as the All-Star break has come and gone.
Bucks basketball will be back on Thursday as they get set to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the second and final time this season.
The Bucks ended the first half of the season on a less-than-ideal note, so they will look to come out of the gates hot and get things going on the right foot.
However, they may need to do that without their superstar duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Both landed on the injury report and are listed as questionable.
Andre Jackson Jr. is also on the injury report and is listed as questionable due to a right wrist sprain.
The Bucks would love to have their superstar duo play in Thursday's matchup, but that is uncertain as things stand.
After going through Wednesday's practice, Antetokounmpo will have a chance to end a six-game absence with a calf strain Thursday.
If the superstar forward needs to miss another contest, Bobby Portis should continue to get big minutes in place of the two-time NBA MVP.
Antetokounmpo last played on Feb. 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Since then, he has missed the last six games and could miss his seventh consecutive on Thursday.
The 30-year-old has been tremendous for the Bucks this season, averaging 31.8 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.8 percent from the field in 41 games and 34.9 minutes of action.
Thus far, Antetokounmpo has missed 12 games in the season.
As for Lillard, he missed the Bucks' previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he might be able to return to the floor on Thursday for Milwaukee.
The superstar guard has recently been red-hot in the scoring department, scoring 38 points or more in the last two games he played in for the Bucks.
In the season, Lillard has been spectacular, averaging 25.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three in 44 games.
The 34-year-old played in Sunday's All-Star break, so they hope and expect him to play in Thursday's contest.
The Bucks will look to avoid the season series sweep of the Clippers. They last played each other on Jan. 25, where the Bucks fell 127-117.
This time, the Bucks will be in front of their home crowd.
