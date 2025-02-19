Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Land on Injury Report Ahead of Clippers Clash

Injury Report - Feb. 20 vs. LA Clippers



Out:

Chris Livingston (G League)

Liam Robbins (G League)

Stanley Umude (G League)



Questionable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Right Wrist Sprain)

Damian Lillard (Right Hamstring Strain)