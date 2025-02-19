NBA Trainer Outlines Bucks’ Best Strategy to Take Down Celtics in the Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks are sitting at 29-24, which is good for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It has been bleak in Milwaukee before the All Star break as they dropped six of their last 10 contests, and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out since last playing Feb. 2 due to a mild calf strain.
The injury also kept Antetokounmpo out of the festivities in San Francisco over All Star Weekend, and the Greek Freak will be a game-time decision upon their return to action Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
These final 29 games of the regular season will prove crucial as the playoffs get closer, but notable NBA trainer Drew Hanlen believes that the Bucks have a clear path to take down the Boston Celtics come playoff time.
On Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Kevin O'Connor's podcast, Hanlen detailed what it will take.
"Sliding Giannis to 5 is obviously something that they'll probably try against [Boston] just because it allows you to switch more.
Because if you don't switch against the Celtics, it's just hard. They're going to just rain 3s."
Hanlen could not be more correct in his assessment as Boston is currently leading the league in three-pointers made with 976. They are ahead of the second place Cleveland Cavaliers by 100 shots beyond the arc as they only have 876.
"If you do switch," continued Hanlen, "the hard part is now you're on an island with [Jayson Tatum], and you have to be able to stay in front and contain the ball."
Tatum is currently No. 7 in the NBA averaging 27 points per game. He is not someone a team would want to have with the ball late in a playoff game.
"And so I think that [Antetokounmpo] being at the 5. could add a layer of kind of a matchup that could work for the Bucks"
Milwaukee's nine-time All-Star doesn't have a lot of experience at center, but at 6-foot-11, it is certainly worth trying in the playoffs.
