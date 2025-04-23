Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has NSFW Rant After Falling 0-2 vs. Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks were hoping to be better in Game 2 against the Pacers with Damian Lillard back on the court. It was the first time he has been on the court in a month since he was diagnosed with DVT.
His presence did not do much for the Bucks in this game. Milwaukee fell to the Pacers yet again, and now faces a 0-2 deficit as the series shifts to Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been doing his best to drag his team to a win. He has had 30+ points and 12+ rebounds in each of the two games so far.
Following Game 2, Antetokounmpo was clearly frustrated with how things had gone so far in this series. He let out an NSFW rant that showed where his mindset is.
It sounds like Antetokounmpo knows he has to turn into an absolute beast if the Bucks want to have any shot of coming back from this deficit. The issue is that he's already been incredible.
The Pacers have made an effort to keep Antetokounmpo from being able to make plays for others. He had just one assist in Game 1 and seven assists in Game 2, which is what they want.
Lillard was certainly rusty, shooting just 4-13 from the field. They need him to be more efficient with his shots in order to get both games in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo doesn't usually curse in interviews, but this shows just how frustrated he is with the current situation. He knows that the team will need to come out on Friday playing desperately.
Milwaukee has to be better in all facets of the game in order to turn this series around. Antetokounmpo might try to score 50 on the Pacers in Game 3.
That might be what the Bucks need in order for them to start winning games in this series. He is the guy who has to lead the team to victories, because it doesn't look like Lillard or Kyle Kuzma is going to do much.
In the first two games of the series, Antetokounmpo is averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists per game.
