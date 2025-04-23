Doc Rivers All But Guarantees Bucks Will Win Series After Dismal Start
After the Milwaukee Bucks dropped Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to the Indiana Pacers, the team entered the locker room feeling like they let one slip away. Indiana led for most of the game, but Milwaukee did try to make a comeback toward the end.
The Bucks got star point guard Damian Lillard back for the game, but he seemed a little out of sorts. It was his first game back in over a month, and Lillard looked a little shaky.
But with the scene now shifting over to Milwaukee for Game 3 and Game 4, the Bucks don't seem too concerned. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers all but guaranteed that Milwaukee would come back to win the series.
“We’ve gotten off to two poor starts, and we’ve got to make an adjustment there, for sure,” Rivers said. “We’ll just see. We have time. We have 48 hours. I’m not gonna tell you what I’m doing right now because I don’t know, but we’ll figure it out, I’m very confident about this series. Very.”
For the Bucks to come back, it would take a total team effort. Indiana did what it was expected to do, which was to defend home-court.
Now the Pacers will be forced to go win on the road, and Milwaukee will be the one trying to defend home-court. If the Bucks can do so, they would send the series back to Indiana tied for a crucial Game 5 showdown.
Milwaukee has been an excellent home team this season, so they will be looking for more of the same here. This team has the tools to be successful, but they haven't been able to get out of their own way in this series.
Poor starts to both games have doomed this team, but if they can jump out in Game 3, they have a good chance. The Bucks have to win Game 3, otherwise, their dreams of a title are all but over before they started.
