Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In Historic Feat
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee has made elite NBA history.
The 6-foot-11 big man appeared to put the finishing touches on what has been yet another superlative individual season, leading the Bucks to a 47-34 overall record.
Antetokounmpo, 30, posted averages of 30.4 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the field and 61.7 percent shooting from the field, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night across 67 healthy contests.
Now, per the Bucks' own FanDuel Wisconsin broadcast, Antetokounmpo has become just the third player ever to log averages of 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds across three or more straight seasons.
It appears that Antetokounmpo could be done for the regular season, as he was listed as out to suit up for the Bucks' season finale, a Sunday rematch against the Detroit Pistons.
The 6-foot-11 big man is struggling with a left shoulder tendinopathy.
Chamberlain, an absolutely spectacular athlete in his day, posted averages of 33.1 points on 53.1 percent shooting from the field and 51.5 percent shooting from the foul line, 23.6 rebounds (you read that right), and 4.5 assists a game across his first 12 pro seasons, played with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
The four-time league MVP never averaged fewer than 20.7 points or 18.2 rebounds during this run.
Abdul-Jabbar, meanwhile, averaged 28.1 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the floor and 71.5 percent shooting from the charity stripe and 14.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.2 steals a night across his first 12 seasons, too, with the Bucks and Lakers.
The former Lew Alcindor never averaged less than 23.8 points or 10.3 rebounds during this span.
This represents quite the achievement for Antetokounmpo, who has shown no signs of slowing down this year. How much longer can he keep this streak up? Time will tell.
