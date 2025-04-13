Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In Historic Feat

Injury Report - April 13 vs. Detroit (2/3)



Doubtful:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Shoulder Tendinopathy)

AJ Green (Right Shoulder AC Joint Sprain)

Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Wrist Sprain)

Taurean Prince (Right Knee Patella Tendinopathy)

Gary Trent Jr. (Right Knee Contusion)