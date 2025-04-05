How Bobby Portis can Replace Damian Lillard in Bucks Lineup
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't played their best basketball in the last couple of weeks. They are just 2-4 in their last six games, but there is a good reason for that.
Damian Lillard has missed the last eight games because of a DVT diagnosis. It's still unclear when they will get him back, if they get him back at all.
That leaves a massive offensive void in the Bucks' lineup as the playoffs get closer. They need someone who can help pick up the slack as he tries as hard as he can to get back.
The Bucks don't have one of their best offensive players and may not have them. Luckily for them, they will be getting back their best player off the bench.
Bobby Portis will be returning from his suspension. He was suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA's drug policy.
Before he was suspended, Portis was a key part of their lineup. He is someone who can score and rebound, which is what they need out of him off the bench.
Better yet, he is someone who can close when the game is on the line. They trust him to make the right decisions, both offensively and defensively.
They are going to need Portis to be at his best if the Bucks want to make another run through the playoffs. When they won the title back in 2021, he was one of the players they leaned on.
Milwaukee will especially need Portis to be a really good player in the playoffs if they take on the Knicks. Their size will give the Bucks problems if they end up facing each other in the first round.
Portis will be well-rested and ready to go. He will have a few final games in the regular season to warm up for the playoffs, so that will help him.
The Bucks are still hoping to get Lillard back, too. If they get him back to go along with Portis, they become a dangerous team once again.
So far this season, Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
