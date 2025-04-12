Lengthy Bucks Injury Report Reveals Status of Starters for Season Finale
Are the Milwaukee Bucks calling it a season?
The veteran-laden club has already sewn up its playoff fate, thanks to a hot streak to close out the year, and has accrued a variety of concerning ailments as the postseason looms.
But the Bucks still, technically, have one more 2024-25 regular-season matchup on their calendars, a rematch against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. CT in Little Caesars Arena.
Per a Saturday afternoon injury report, several of the club's top talent is officially doubtful to suit up against Detroit.
Four rotation pieces, however, have already been stuck on the shelf ahead of the April 19 start of the playoffs. Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard will officially have missed the final month-ish of the regular season with a concerning blood clot in his right calf. His status for the playoffs remains murky at best, unfortunately.
Rim-rolling reserve center Jericho Sims, a midseason trade pickup, continues to recuperate from his right thumb UCL sprain. He was initially projected to be re-evaluated a month after sustaining the ailment in March, but his fate for the playoffs also remains uncertain.
Two-time All-Defensive Team starting center Brook Lopez, 37, and reserve power forward/center Bobby Portis, a perpetual Sixth Man of the Year contender, are both being sat for rest, officially.
Among the big doubtful names are nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (left shoulder tendinopathy), starting shooting guard Taurean Prince (right knee patella tendinopathy), and backup guards Kevin Porter Jr. (right wrist sprain), AJ Green (right shoulder AC joint sprain) and Gary Trent Jr. (right knee contusion).
Starting small forward Kyle Kuzma (right ankle injury) and Lillard replacement Ryan Rollins (left shoulder injury) are both considered probable to suit up, however, meaning they will get a premium chance to stat-pad.
Essentially, then, it looks like the Bucks' "real" season finale was their 125-119 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
That win, Milwaukee's seventh in a row, improved the club's 2024-25 season record to 47-34 and, more importantly, locked the club in to the Eastern Conference's fifth seed and a first round playoff rematch against the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers (49-32). The Bucks dropped Detroit to a 44-37 record and guaranteed that they will square off against the 50-31 New York Knicks in what could be a sneaky-good first round matchup.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's eye-popping 32-point, 15-assist, 11-rebound performance in Detroit represented his fourth triple-double across his last five games.
