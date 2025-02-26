Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands On Injury Report Ahead of Nuggets Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Denver Nuggets for a crucial matchup on Thursday night.
The Bucks will look for their 33rd win of the season and their 20th win in front of their home crowd. However, it will not be easy as they will face arguably the best team in the league and the Western Conference.
The Nuggets, similar to the Bucks, are in pursuit of yet another title this decade. The Bucks will have their hands full in this matchup, and they could be without three of their key player in the one, including their superstar player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo appears on the Bucks' initial injury report; however, he is listed as probable due to his ongoing left calf strain.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared via x.
Antetokounmpo listed as probale is not a surpirse.
The 30-year-old has been dealing with a calf strain for quite some time but has managed to play through it since the end of the All-Star break. Even though he might still have a minutes restriction, look for the star forward to handle something close to his regular workload if he gets the green light to suit up against Denver.
The last time he was on the court, Antetokounmpo was fantastic, racking up 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to Houston.
Antetokounmpo was limited to 32-34 minutes Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo has been tremendous in the season, averaging 31.0 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.9 percent from three in 45 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
Denver will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Milwaukee.
The Bucks are 20-9 in home games. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.
The Nuggets are 18-11 on the road. Denver has an 8-4 record in one-possession games.
The Bucks have been mediocre in the last 10 games compared to the Nuggets. The Bucks are 6-4, while the Nuggets are 9-1.
In that stretch, Milwaukee averaged 110.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.
