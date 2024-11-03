Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Donald Trump's Greek Ancestry Jab
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to former president Donald Trump questioning his Greek heritage.
He had this to say about Trump's comments following the Bucks game on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“I'm not aware of the comments,” said Antetokounmpo.
"At the end of the day, I don't follow politics that much. And the little that I follow, I try to keep my political views to myself and my family. I'm here to, you know, win basketball games and not answer to non-basketball questions. But, I wish both candidates best of luck."
For those unaware of Trump's comments, here's what he said about Antetokounmpo and his Greek heritage at his Friday rally at the Bucks arena, the Fiserv Forum.
“And tell me who has more Greek in him? The Greek or me?” Trump asked the crowd. “I think we have about the same, right? He is some.”
Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece, and is of Nigerian descent.
Antetokounmpo, who at times goes by his nickname, the "Greek Freak," was born and raised in Athens to Nigerian parents. The 29-year-old began playing basketball for the youth teams of Filathlitikos in Athens and made a name for himself there before he made his way to the NBA.
Giannis and his older brother Thanasis were granted Greek citizenship before Giannis was drafted by the Bucks in 2013. They have both represented Greece in the national team in many international competitions since.
Giannis' younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, was granted Greek citizenship in 2016, and Alex Antetokounmpo and their mother, Veronica, were granted citizenship in 2021.
Trump's comments on Giannis came from a rally stage beneath the 2021 championship banner hanging in the arena where he won his first championship.
Giannis led the Bucks to their first title in 2021 since 1971. It had been a long time coming for the Bucks and Giannis, and they got the job done in 2021.
They have not returned to the NBA Finals since then, but it was an amazing accomplishment for the city, team, and Giannis.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Trump has doubted a Black public figure's birthplace and has faced a wave of criticism from NBA legends other than Antetokounmpo.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has endorsed Vice President Kamla Harris, and so has Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.
Trump has a long history of poking the NBA right where they don't want to be poked. Add his words on Giannis to that long list.
