Former NBA Star Blames Bucks Terrible Start Directly on Doc Rivers
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't gotten off to the best start this season, sitting with a record of 1-4. It's been a mix of sloppy play on both sides of the ball, with the team still missing some key players due to injury.
Milwaukee had entered the season expecting to be better than last year due to a full offseason and training camp together. But so far, things have looked very discombobulated on the court.
Despite having a lot of talent on the roster, including stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has faltered so far. But one former NBA star believes that all the blame should be going to the head coach, Doc Rivers.
Baron Davis appeared on The Draymond Green Show and discussed the Bucks slow start. He had some choice words for the team and directly took aim at Rivers.
"A Doc Rivers team is a beatable team. I don't give a f*** how much talent they got."
Rivers has been under fire in the past for some decision making but he is generally seen as one of the better coaches in the league. Most players tend to like him but his teams have consistently fallen short in the playoffs almost every season.
He led the Boston Celtics to a title in the 2007-08 season but has failed to win anything else since. If he can't help the Bucks turn things around, it could be the end of the line for Rivers in the NBA.
With the talent of talent that Milwaukee has this year, all the pressure comes back on Rivers to make it work. He got a pass for last season due to him taking over in the middle of the year and key injuries hitting the team right as the playoffs started.
Milwaukee has been without star Khris Middleton this year as he is dealing with an injury. The team has missed him out on the court and it's shown in their play.
He helps bring together the entire unit so his lack of a scoring punch has been a detriment to the Bucks. But Milwaukee still shouldn't be playing as badly as they have been.
They will have a chance to right the ship tonight as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be a tough test but if Milwaukee can emerge victorious, it could set help things in motion for them.
