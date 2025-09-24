Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Top 5 NBA Players
Milwaukee Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for many things — one of which is a big, expressive personality.
The Athens native isn't shy about vocalizing how he feels, and that's a big reason why he's endeared himself to the fans both in Milwaukee and around the world.
Appearing recently on a podcast with Greek journalist Harris Stavrou, Antetokounmpo touched upon several NBA-centric topics in what was a very informative and fascinating interview.
Antetokounmpo was asked which players were the best in the world. Most shy away from that discussion. The Greek Freak has built up enough gravitas and good will through his stellar career to answer this question candidly.
"The top five players I think are Luka [Doncic], [Nikola] Jokic, [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander], [Jayson] Tatum and me. And it depends on the year you're having. So if I, let's say, this year go back and I'm improved and I help my team win the East and we go to the finals and we play against whatever team is there, I automatically become the best player in the world. But if Luka does it, he becomes the best player in the world. If Jokic does it, he's the best player in the world.
"When you get to that point, what is your preference? What do you like to see? My preference has always been to see a player who will not only be a good player, but will also be an example for his teammates. In behavior. It's not enough to just score baskets. To be a leader, it also counts in the locker room how you are and on the bus, and when you eat as a team, how you are, how you behave."
Antetokounmpo then spoke about some of the better two-way players in the NBA — offering flowers to a select few he respects and enjoys watching play.
"My preference is two-way players. I like one player, Anthony Edwards. I like him a lot. I like Anthony Davis. See what I mean? I mean, I like Leonard, I like him a lot. I like guys who can play defense and offense and are dogs. When we get on the court, you know they're always going to give 100%. They might not play well, but they're always going to give 100%."
Antetokounmpo is seemingly right on the money when it comes to the list of the best players in the world. With the injuries to Joel Embiid and the aging of LeBron James, the only other name that could soon approach that rarified air (with continued development and good health) likely is budding French star Victor Wembanyama.
