Giannis Antetokounmpo Apologizes For 'Inappropriate Comment' Directed at Turkey
The Milwaukee Bucks were watching Giannis Antetokounmpo play in EuroBasket over the summer. They were happily supporting him as he was playing for Team Greece.
Antetokounmpo was able to lead the Greeks to a semi-final finish, which is a very impressive accomplishment. He played as hard as he could in all of the games he was in.
Things got a little spicy, though. Antetokounmpo had some comments directed at the Turkish team that found their way to social media. He had to apologize for those comments after they were posted.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo apologizes for comments directed at Turkey
During an Instagram Live stream, Antetokounmpo said,"Take the f-cking Turkish flag out of here,” after Greece was eliminated by Turkey in the semi-finals. He was clearly not happy with what happened during the game.
Antetokounmpo apologized after that was caught on stream, and posted an apology.
“During my feed, I made an inappropriate comment responding to somebody that was making disrespectful remarks. My intention was never to offend anyone. AND I’M DEEPLY SORRY. I have nothing but love and respect for Turkey and people all around the world.”
This was a comment that he shouldn't have to apologize for. He said something in the heat of the moment that anyone would have said. Regardless, he took the high road and apologized.
The Bucks are happy that Antetokounmpo has that kind of fire in him. That's part of what makes him a great player, and that's why he's able to do the things he can do.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to the NBA season
Antetokounmpo is looking forward to the NBA season now that EuroBasket is over. He is trying to win another NBA championship, something he has been chasing since he won his first in 2021.
If he is going to accomplish that, he is going to need some help from other Bucks players. He needs his teammates to be able to play better at the end of the season.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
